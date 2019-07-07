Manchester United 2019/20 Pre-season squad announced, Paul Pogba included

Manchester United have announced their travelling squad for the pre-season tour. The biggest surprise is that Paul Pogba is a part of the contingent which will make the trip to Australia and Asia.

There were reports that Pogba didn’t want to be a part of United’s pre-season plans as he forces a move away from the club, possibly Real Madrid. However, he is a part of the 28-man squad which manager Ole Gunnar Solskjaer has named.

Manchester United will face Perth Glory and Leeds United in Australia, Inter Milan in Singapore, Tottenham Hotspur in China and AC Milan in Wales. Their first pre-season match, against Perth Glory is on 13th July.

Here’s the travelling squad in full.

Goalkeepers: David De Gea, Lee Grant, Joel Pereira, Sergio Romero.

Defenders: Diogo Dalot, Aaron Wan-Bissaka, Eric Bailly, Phil Jones, Victor Lindelof, Marcos Rojo, Chris Smalling, Axel Tuanzebe, Luke Shaw, Ashley Young.

Midfielders: Tahith Chong, James Garner, Angel Gomes, Daniel James, Jesse Lingard, Nemanja Matic, Juan Mata, Scott McTominay, Andreas Pereira, Paul Pogba.

Forwards: Mason Greenwood, Romelu Lukaku, Anthony Martial, Marcus Rashford.

Fred and Matteo Darmian are set to join the squad later because of family commitments.