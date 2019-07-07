Reports: Liverpool handed major blow as contract talks with Jurgen Klopp stall

Under Jurgen Klopp, Liverpool have reached new heights. The club has built an extremely succesful, attacking model which saw them win the Champions League last season. However, that joy could be shortlived with the manager seemingly stalling on a new contract.

Liverpool brought in Jurgen Klopp midway through the 2015/16 season. Since then, the German manager has led Liverpool to two Champions League finals, including one final win. He also helped them finish second int he Premier League, something they hadn’t done since the 2013/14 season.

Under Klopp, Liverpool also built a fearsome and attacking side, led by Mohammed Salah, Roberto Firmino, and Sadio Mane. They later complimented it by building one o the best defences in Europe, consisting the likes of Virgil van Dijk and Alisson.

However, all of Klopp’s work could be undone, with The Sun reporting that contract talks between the coach and the club have stalled.

The English publication claims that the Reds are willing to raise Klopp’s salary from £7 Million per year to £10 Million. They have even offered the German manager a six-year deal to secure his long-term future at the club.

However, Klopp himself is apprehensive about the new contract, amid burnout concerns. The ex-Borussia Dortmund manager is said to value his health more than money and could exit the club prematurely due to fatigue.