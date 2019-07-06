BREAKING: Chelsea star signs new long-term deal amid transfer ban

On Saturday the 6th of July, Chelsea midfielder Ruben Loftus-Cheek signed a new lucrative long-term deal that will now keep him at the Stamford Bridge for a period of five more years. The news has arrived for Chelsea at the right time, especially after facing a lot of questions due to the existing transfer ban.

According to Chelsea’s official website as reported by Goal, the England international will earn £120,000 every week, as per his new contract that has been laid out for a period of five years – from 2019 July 1 to 2024 June 30.

“I’m really happy and pleased that I get to stay here for another five years. It’s the place where I’ve grown up playing and hopefully, I’ll be playing here for a lot longer,” Loftus-Cheek told Chelsea’s official website, before adding: “At eight or nine years old, of course, you never think you’ll be here for so long because you just want to enjoy yourself and play with your friends.”

“When I look back and see how the hard work has paid off, it’s a good feeling. That only makes me want to work harder to achieve more in the future.”

“I hope to win a lot more trophies with the team and personally it’s just about trying to do as well as I can and work hard to be a key player for Chelsea,” he signed off.

Quotes via Goal.