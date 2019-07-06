Reports: Jose Mourinho turns down Asian club that offered him more money than Manchester United

Former Manchester United manager Jose Mourinho has reportedly turned down a bumper offer to manage Chinese Super League side Guangzhou Evergrande.

Guardian reports that Mourinho, out of a job since he was removed from his post as Manchester United manager in December ’18, has turned down an offer to manage the Chinese Super League side due to family reasons.

The Portuguese tactician is seen as reluctant to relocate his family from Europe to China so that he can pursue the job.

It is also reported that the money on offer from Guangzhou was well in excess of the £15 million a year he was pocketing at Manchester United.

The report also claims that Mourinho is not interested in managing in the international arena, instead choosing to stick with a club role that interests him.

The Portuguese tactician gave an update very recently about his immediate future in management and confirmed that he would be looking to land a top club job in July, in time for the 2019/20 season.

“I have never spoken like ‘this club wanted me, they contacted me’,” he said.

“When I left Manchester United in December, I immediately took the decision I want to work from summer. I hope to be back to work in July in a project I really like.”