Manchester United boss Ole Gunnar Solskjaer drops major transfer hint on the signings to come

Manchester United boss Ole Gunnar Solskjaer spoke to the club’s website ahead of pre-season and dropped a hint that they are looking for players to come in and make a ‘short term’ impact in the squad.

Much has been made about Solskjaer’s transfer policy revolving around young, home grown talent. Indeed, the club’s recruitment so far has been along those lines – spending big money on 21-year old right back Aaron Wan-Bissaka and purchasing Swansea winger Daniel James.

However, speaking to the club’s website ahead of pre-season, Solskjaer specifically noted that the club isn’t done in the transfer market and that they are looking at ‘short term’ signings next.

“Well, it’s a long-term and it’s a short-term project. You cannot just think three years down the line, so we’ve got short-term goals as well, of course,” he said.

Manchester United have been linked with a mega money move for Leicester City centre back Harry Maguire – a move which is said to cost the club upwards of £70 million.

Why have Manchester United declined under Ole Gunnar Solskjaer?

They have also been touted with a move for free-scoring Portuguese midfielder Bruno Fernandes. Solskjaer’s admission that the club would also look at ‘short term’ targets could be an indication that a move for either of these two players is in the pipeline next.

“I think we’ve been quite calm and good in the market as we’ve got the right people, and we’re still working on a case or two.

“I’ve got the backing and we’ve got the people we wanted, for now, and there will probably be some more business being done,” concluded the Norwegian.