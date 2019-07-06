Pogba wants Man Utd exit – Raiola

Mino Raiola has confirmed his client Paul Pogba is trying to negotiate a move away from Manchester United.

Paul Pogba wants to leave Manchester United and is “in the process” of securing a transfer, according to his agent Mino Raiola.

Pogba hinted at being unsettled at Old Trafford last month, telling reporters in Japan he was interested in a new challenge three years after returning to United from Juventus.

A move back to Juve has been mooted for the World Cup winner, while Real Madrid and Barcelona are also rumoured to be interested in the playmaker.

Raiola, who negotiated Pogba’s then world-record move to United in 2016, did not offer any indication as to Pogba’s preferred destination, but made his client’s intentions clear.

“Everyone within the club, from the manager to the owner, knows Paul’s wishes,” Raiola told The Times.

“Everyone knows the willingness of Paul to move on. We are in the process of that. Everyone knows what the feelings of Paul are.”

Pogba is apparently yet to report for pre-season training with United, although the midfielder has reportedly been given permission by manager Ole Gunnar Solskjaer to join the group late.

United play their first friendly ahead of the 2019-20 season against A-League side Perth Glory in Australia on July 13, but it is unclear whether Pogba will join his team-mates on tour.

“I cannot tell you anything,” Raiola added. “I live day by day.”

The Italian Football Association (FIGC) imposed a three-month ban on Raiola in April, with no specific reasoning provided.

FIFA extended the sanction to a worldwide ban, but this was lifted last month, paving the way for Raiola to negotiate deals for Pogba and his other clients, who include Ajax’s in-demand captain Matthijs de Ligt.