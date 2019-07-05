Manchester United renew Tuanzebe’s contract

Following on from news of Andreas Pereira’s contract renewal, Manchester United have confirmed Axel Tuanzebe has penned a new deal.

Axel Tuanzebe has become the latest player to renew his contract with Manchester United.

With Marcus Rashford agreeing a new long-term deal earlier this week, United confirmed Andreas Pereira had signed a new contract on Friday.

And Pereira’s renewal was swiftly followed by the club announcing defender Tuanzebe, who has spent the last 18 months on loan at Aston Villa, has pledged his future to United.

Tuanzebe, 21, has signed a three-year deal, extending his stay at Old Trafford until 2022, with an option for an additional year.

Ole Axel This announcement — Manchester United (@ManUtd) July 5, 2019

“I have grown up at United and it has always been a big part of my life and my family’s life,” Tuanzebe, who can play at centre-back, full-back or in midfield, told United’s official website.

“I appreciate the trust that the club has in me and I want to repay that with my performances on the pitch.”

Tuanzebe became a key figure for Villa last term, making 28 Championship appearances as Dean Smith’s side secured promotion to the top flight.