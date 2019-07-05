Arsenal star chooses Lionel Messi over Cristiano Ronaldo as best player in the world

Another current footballer has chimed in with his thoughts on the Cristiano Ronaldo vs Lionel Messi debate, that seems never-ending at this point.

“Difficult. But for me, it’s Messi,” Arsenal star Alex Iwobi said while speaking to the Nigeria Super Eagles Youtube channel.

Iwobi spoke candidly in the interview about a number of personal preferences, but the Messi vs Ronaldo debate most certainly stands out among the rest.

The “GOAT” debate has been going on for very long now, and there appear to be different parameters over which the superstar duo is judged by fans and fellow players.

While some fans have highlighted that Ronaldo has won more major honours with his country Portugal than Messi has with his country Argentina, many others believe that Lionel Messi’s personal achievements speak for themselves.

Others argue that Ronaldo has proved himself in top leagues such as the Premier League and Serie A apart from La Liga with Real Madrid, while Messi has only ever played in Spain with Barcelona.

It has also been mentioned that though Messi has god-given talent, Ronaldo has had to mould himself into a Champion footballer through sheer hard work rather than born skill.

Whatever your opinion, one thing is for sure. We all agree these two Champions need to be cherished for as long as they continue playing.