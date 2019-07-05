Pereira signs new Man Utd deal

Andreas Pereira has renewed his contract at Manchester United, extending his stay at Old Trafford until 2023.

Andreas Pereira has signed a new four-year contract with Manchester United, the Premier League club have confirmed.

Following successive loan spells at LaLiga clubs Granada and Valencia, Pereira made 22 appearances across all competitions for United last season.

Pereira made 16 of those appearances under Ole Gunnar Solskjaer, having failed to establish himself during Jose Mourinho’s tenure.

United triggered an option on Pereira’s previous contract in March, extending the midfielder’s deal to June 2020.

And the club have now tied the 23-year-old down to fresh terms, committing him to the Old Trafford outfit until June 2023, with an option for a further year.

@AndrinhoPereira has put pen to paper on a new #MUFC deal — Manchester United (@ManUtd) July 5, 2019

“I have spent so long in Manchester that I now regard the city and the club as my home and I’m extremely happy to continue my career here,” Pereira, who joined United’s academy in the 2011-12 season, told the club’s official website.

“The manager has shown great faith in me and I can’t wait to get this campaign started under him.”

Solskjaer added: “Andreas is another player brought through our academy that understands what it means to play for United.

“He came from another country but quickly understood the values of playing for this club and doesn’t take it for granted.”

Pereira’s renewal follows on from Marcus Rashford pledging his future to United, with the England striker having signed a four-year deal with an option for a further year on Monday.

United have also been busy in the transfer market, with Daniel James’ arrival from Swansea City having been followed by the signing of Aaron Wan-Bissaka from Crystal Palace for a reported £45million fee, while Leicester City are rumoured to have rejected a bid for Harry Maguire.

Newcastle United midfielder Sean Longstaff continues to be linked with a move to Old Trafford, while doubt remains over the futures of Paul Pogba, Alexis Sanchez and Romelu Lukaku.