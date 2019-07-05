Manchester United treble winner all praise for ‘amazing’ Malaysian fans

Manchester United great Ronny Johnsen has heaped praise on Malaysian fans of the club, saying it is always great to come back to Malaysia.

The former centre-back, who doubled up as a defensive midfielder during his playing days too, was in the country for Manchester United Malaysia fan club’s fourth annual dinner.

“It’s great to be here, all the support we have here is amazing… It’s always good to come back to Malaysia and feel the warmth from supporters,” Johnsen said as reported by The Star.

“Thank you for all these years of support,” he added.

The 50-year-old spent six years at United between 1996 and 2002, winning four Premier League titles and one UEFA Champions League. He was a part of the Sir Alex Ferguson-managed team that won the famous treble in 1999. Johnsen featured in both the semifinal and the final of the Champions League that season.

Image Courtesy: The Star