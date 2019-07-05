Frank Lampard’s legacy at Chelsea could take a turn, but the club’s new head coach is willing to take the risk.

Chelsea head coach Frank Lampard is looking at his return to Stamford Bridge as an opportunity, rather than a risk to his legacy at the Premier League club.

Lampard, 41, was confirmed as Maurizio Sarri’s successor on Thursday, signing a three-year deal with the club.

The former England midfielder spent 13 years at Chelsea as a player, establishing himself as a club great.

Lampard, who has had just one season in management with Derby County, accepted he was taking a risk by returning to Chelsea, but said his goal was to coach at the top.

“I am quite bold. You have to be in football,” he said.

“The minute I stepped into management, what did I want to do? This is no disrespect to Derby, a fantastic club for me. I was ambitious as a player, I wanted to manage at the top.

“The opportunity to come here, having had my link here, this is an obvious club I would love to manage, simple as that. The minute I started management, the minute I realised this could be the case. This could, if I am fortunate and do OK, I get the job at Chelsea and I risk it. I am willing to risk.

“I have belief in myself. I’d like to think my playing career is there, it is what it was and I will try to be the best manager I can. I understand the risk but I would rather look at the upside and can I go and do something similar to my playing career, but can I come away with success from my playing career?”

Lampard becomes the 14th managerial appointment at Chelsea since Roman Abramovich bought the club in 2003.

While he is unsure if anything will change with his arrival, Lampard praised the success Abramovich had brought Chelsea.

“The reality is that the owner has won 16 trophies in 16 years, huge success, he runs it as his own desire, and his desire has always been for the best of the club,” he said.

“He has chosen me hopefully on that premise. I don’t know whether it will change. I do think it is a reality of football.”