5 Chelsea youngsters who will get a chance under Frank Lampard

Frank Lampard has been confirmed as the new Chelsea manager and the club legend has a tough job ahead of him because of the transfer ban.

He will have to give opportunities to some of the promising youngsters at the club so that the Blues can get through the next season.

#5. Ethan Ampadu

Ethan Ampadu has only made 12 appearances for Chelsea in all competitions since joining them in 2017 but he has already made eight appearances for the Wales national team. The 18-year-old is highly rated but he needs more playing time to further his career.

Ampadu is capable of playing as a defensive midfielder or as a center-back and this will enhance his chances of first-team opportunities. The Blues are currently stocked in midfield but following the departure of Gary Cahill, there is an opening the heart of the defence which Ampadu can grab.

At his unveiling, Lampard stressed on the importance of giving youth a chance and Ampadu is arguably the most exciting Welsh talent since a certain Gareth Bale.

#4. Reece James

Reece James is yet to make his professional debut for Chelsea but the fans of the club are excited about his future at the club after an impressive spell on loan with Wigan Athletic in the Championship last season.

He missed only one of the Latics Championship games last season and played a key role in helping the club avoid the drop. He was named in the Championship Team of the Season and picked up three awards at Wigan’s end of the season awards including the club’s Player of the Year.

James is expected to be Chelsea’s second choice right-back behind Cesar Azpilicueta but don’t be surprised if the 19-year-old slowly takes over from the veteran Spaniard and cements his place in the starting XI by the end of the 2019/20 season.

#3. Mason Mount

Mason Mount was one of two Chelsea players Lampard took on loan at Derby County last season and having seen his abilities first hand, it will be a shock if Lampard sends Mount out on loan again this summer.

The 20-year-old Chelsea academy graduate is yet to play for the Blues’ first team but he had two fantastic spells on loan with Vitesse and Derby. For the Eredivisie club, he racked up 13 goals and 10 assists in only 39 games and for the Rams, he had an equally impressive record of 11 goals and six assists in 44 games. His numbers from midfield remind many fans of none other than the newly appointed Chelsea manager.

Lampard spoke positively on Mount and Fikayo Tomori in his first press conference and if these players can impress in preseason, then they could help the Blues deal with the transfer ban with relative ease.

#2. Tammy Abraham

One of the biggest problems for Chelsea going into next season is the decision on their strikers. Alvaro Morata and Michy Batshuayi are still Chelsea players but they’ve not done enough to warrant another opportunity which leaves Chelsea with the experienced Olivier Giroud and the highly rated Tammy Abraham.

Abraham, who has only played thrice for the Blues, had two impressive loan spells in the Championship with Bristol City and Aston Villa. He had a poor spell on loan in the Premier League in between but that shouldn’t be a yardstick to judge him given the quality of the Swansea City side he played for.

The 21-year-old was part of the Villa side that beat Lampard’s Derby in the Championship play-off final and Lampard has said that the striker will get his opportunity in the pre-season. Given the lack of options up front for Chelsea and the transfer ban, Abraham has the chance to become Chelsea’s, Harry Kane.

#1. Callum Hudson-Odoi

The transfer ban is a big blow for Chelsea and because of it, they’ll be unable to sign a quality replacement for Eden Hazard this summer. They’ve got Christian Pulisic coming this summer but the man to fill the boots of the recently departed Belgian is Callum Hudson-Odoi.

Hudson-Odoi was wanted by Bayern Munich in January and the Bavarian club still wants him. Chelsea are unwilling to sell one of the best young prospects in English football especially with a transfer ban in place and they’ll be hoping that the 18-year-old can cement his place in the starting XI.

Last season, Hudson-Odoi enjoyed his breakthrough season and in 24 games across all competitions, he had five goals and assists each. It is rumoured that he’s on the verge of signing a new contract and that he will return from injury in August in time to help Lampard get off to a good start.