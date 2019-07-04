Frank Lampard reveals three Chelsea legends will join him in his backroom staff

Frank Lampard has taken seemingly no time in stamping his authority at Chelsea after being appointed the new head coach, and is taking care of business just the way the club’s fans would want him to.

In his first press conference since being named new head coach of Chelsea, Lampard discussed a number of aspects regarding his appointment, but most importantly, named three Chelsea legends who he is looking forward to work with.

New Chelsea boss Frank Lampard has a message for the fans

Lampard revealed that as of now, Didier Drogba, Claude Makelele and Petr Cech will be the three former Chelsea stars who will join him as a part of the club’s backroom staff.

“Didier, Petr and Makelele. What I want to do is bring in people not just because they played for the club but because they feel the club and want to be here with incredible work ethic,” the new Chelsea boss said.

Petr Cech had already been named Technical Advisor by the Blues, and it appears that may have been done keeping in mind the appointment of Frank Lampard, which was announced later on.

The duo of Didier Drogba and Claude Makelele come back to Stamford Bridge as well, which is a welcome sight for fans of the English giants, considering the love and passion both the legends have for Chelsea.