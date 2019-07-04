Reports: Chelsea legend set to join Frank Lampard’s coaching staff

Frank Lampard has been appointed the new head coach of Chelsea, and he appears to be keen on adding some of his former teammates to his coaching staff.

Talk Sport are reporting that Lampard is set to be joined by Didier Drogba as a part of his coaching staff at Chelsea, with the hope that they can emulate what they did together as players.

Jody Morris and Chris Jones are two names that have already decided to follow Lampard to Stamford Bridge, after enjoying success with the Chelsea legend at Derby County, but they might have Drogba for company too.

“I think Lampard was just seeking assurances from the owner and management at Chelsea,” a reporter said.

“I expect Didier Drogba is going to join his backroom staff, with rumours to that effect.

“Petr Cech is already there [as technical advisor], and Jody Morris and Chris Jones will be joining him as well.”

It is true that Petr Cech has already been appointed as the Technical Advisor for Chelsea just a few weeks after announcing his retirement from football, and the trend of former players returning to the backroom staff seems to be continuing.

Lampard, Drogba and Cech seem to be reunited at Stamford Bridge. But are there more ex-Blues coming back? Only time will tell.