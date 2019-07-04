Reports: Frank Lampard makes first big decision as new Chelsea head coach

Former Chelsea star midfielder Frank Lampard has returned to his former club as the Premier League giants named him the successor of Maurizio Saari as the club’s new manager.

The 41-year-old had been the manager of EFL Championship side Derby County in the 2018-19 season and also led them to the play-off finals, before narrowly losing out on Premier League qualification.

Earlier on Thursday, it was Derby County who initially announced that Lampard has left the club to join Chelsea. This was immediately followed by Chelsea’s own announcement:

Derby County can confirm that Frank Lampard has parted company with the club and has been appointed as the new Head Coach of Chelsea. Thank you and good luck, Frank. 👊 — Derby County (@dcfcofficial) July 4, 2019

HE’S HOME! 🙌



Frank Lampard is the new Chelsea head coach!

#WelcomeHomeFrank — Chelsea FC (@ChelseaFC) July 4, 2019

And now, it appears as if the Englishman has already made his first decision since rejoining the Blues.

According to The Sun, Lampard will merge the Chelsea first team and the club’s youth sides soon, in a bid to “integrate the stars of the future into the first-team squad”.

The Telegraph reports that the former midfielder will “allow the academy players to mix with the senior professionals at the Cobham training complex” and that he will also “instruct the youth coaches to vary training times so that he can watch either after or before working with the first team”.

One of the main reasons why Chelsea appointed Lampard, is to develop the youngsters into first-team material. The Blues are currently facing a year-long transfer embargo, which means that they will have to make the best use of everyone currently available in the squad, to complete the full 2019-20 season.

Meanwhile, Opta reveals that under Frank Lampard, Derby County gave 13000-plus minutes of game-time to players aged 21 or less, in the EFL Championship last season – more than any other club.

21 – Under Frank Lampard, Derby County gave more minutes to players aged 21 and under in the Championship last season (exc. play-offs) than any other club (13,137). Philosophy. pic.twitter.com/8WitJoSkBp — OptaJoe (@OptaJoe) July 4, 2019

That should be adequate evidence to prove why the Englishman is easily Chelsea’s best choice, in attempting to develop their set of world-class youngsters like Mason Mount and Fikayo Tomori.