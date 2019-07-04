Fans welcome Frank Lampard with open arms as he is named new Chelsea head coach

Chelsea have announced that Frank Lampard will be their new head coach following a long drawn-out saga over the former footballer’s future. Fans have now weighed in on the appointment.

All the best Frank. — Totaal Derby County (@totaldcfc) July 4, 2019

LAMPARD LAMPARD START THE BOUNCE, LETS GOOOOOOO

pic.twitter.com/AG0Pp9T1bF — Mod (@CFCMod_) July 4, 2019

I can’t believe my eyes his home. Welcome Frank Lampard. — London is Blue (@Neskimenton) July 4, 2019

Can we just all agree that whatever happens we will always support and love Frank Lampard. The man is putting his managerial career on the line to try and take us through a transfer ban straight after losing our best player, Chelsea Legend 💙 — CFC_Opinions (@OpinionsChelsea) July 4, 2019

FINALLY THE LEGEND IS BACKK!!!💙🔥🔥🔥 OUR FOREVER MANAGER 💙 — The Blues (@TheBlues___) July 4, 2019

👕 648 appearances

🏴󠁧󠁢󠁥󠁮󠁧󠁿 13 seasons

🏴󠁧󠁢󠁥󠁮󠁧󠁿 5 season in a row with 20+ goals

⚽ Club record 211 goals

🅰️ 150 Assists

🏆 3 Premier League

🏆 4 FA Cup

🏆 2 League Cup

🏆 1 Champions League

🏆 1 Europa League Welcome Home Super Frank! 8️⃣🔵⚪️#CFC #Legend pic.twitter.com/16duTcwkws — Kevin Koppala (@kevinsk97) July 4, 2019

Came as a boy 👦 and left as a legend. Still can’t believe that i dream that he will be CHELSEA manager in one day and today it’s come true🙏 Welcome back,Frank Lampard. Wish you a very best and you’ll have our amazing support throughout the year.#WelcomeBackHomeSuperFrank💙 pic.twitter.com/WbmSRRFnoy — Lamps (@LampardLegacy8) July 4, 2019

Imagine your manager being a former legend and champions league winner…could never be my club — Thomas 🇮🇪🇾🇪 (@_CaptainKeane) July 4, 2019

Cause all of my dreams

Have come true today

Frank’s back at Chelsea

Just like the good days

With Morris before

With Morris again

Now, We’ve got Frank Lampard — The Chelsea Chaps (@chelseachaps) July 4, 2019

Lampard has signed a three-year deal with the Blues and is widely tipped to bring success to the club where he made his name.