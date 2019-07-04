Reports Say: Juve offer Dybala for Pogba, Chelsea poised to announce Lampard

We round up the front and back pages across world football as Thursday sees the transfer rumour mill crank into gear once again.

The race for Manchester United star Paul Pogba is heating up.

LaLiga giants Real Madrid and Serie A champions Juventus are vying for Pogba’s signature.

But Juventus are looking to steal a march on Real Madrid by offering one of their stars in exchange.

TOP STORY – DYBALA FOR POGBA?

After Real Madrid reportedly offered Gareth Bale to Manchester United in a swap deal for Paul Pogba, Juventus have countered.

According to Marca, Juve have put forward Paulo Dybala in an attempt to prise Pogba back to Turin following his €105million departure in 2016.

Dybala has struggled since Cristiano Ronaldo’s arrival and Juventus are determined to add Pogba to Maurizio Sarri’s midfield.

ROUND-UP

– The Guardian says Frank Lampard will be announced as Chelsea boss on Thursday. Blues great Lampard was seen at Stamford Bridge on Wednesday.

– Arsenal are set to make an improved bid for Celtic left-back Kieran Tierney after their £15million offer was rejected, according to the Mirror.

– AS reports Real Madrid and Tottenham have opened discussions regarding Dani Ceballos, who is surplus to requirements under Zinedine Zidane at the Santiago Bernabeu. However, Spurs star Christian Eriksen was not discussed.

– Southampton have not made an offer for AC Milan forward Andre Silva, according to the Daily Echo.

Frank Lampard to be unveiled as new Chelsea manager on Thursday |@domfifield

https://t.co/d3jpmX9Czm — Guardian sport (@guardian_sport) July 3, 2019

are preparing to make a move for unwantedstar, claim La Gazzetta dello Sport, Corriere Torino, Sport Mediaset and Rai Sport. With Antonio Conte determined to make space forstrikerin Milan, Juve are reportedly willing to offer Icardi a salary of €8m per year.