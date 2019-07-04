Photos: Frank Lampard, Chelsea star spotted at Stamford Bridge to sign contracts

Chelsea fans are eagerly waiting for the club to announce Frank Lampard as their new manager. However, days have turned into weeks and the Blues have made no comment on the situation so far. Nevertheless, the Chelsea great was pictured at Stamford Bridge on July 3 by some fans, along with a player!

Frank Lampard was spotted at Stamford Bridge on Wednesday, July 3 by fans. The pictures, originally taken by Malaysian Chelsea fan Thiban Subbramaniam, who happened to be around the site.

The Chelsea legend was then caught leaving Stamford Bridge at 1:30 am (local time) at night by fans. The Englishman was supposedly in a meeting for six hours, completing all the formalities ahead of an official announcement.

BREAKING NEWS: FRANK LAMPARD HAS LEFT STAMFORD BRIDGE. (Didn't stop which was a shame) pic.twitter.com/k1TiZshpjA — . (@Chelsea_Based1) July 4, 2019

Frank Lampard wasn’t the only one spotted at Stamford Bridge yesterday. Those present at the site also caught Chelsea star Ruben Loftus-Cheek at the stadium along with his entourage. The central midfielder was reportedly present to put pen-to-paper on a new long-term contract, which would see him earn up to £150,000 per week.

Loftus-Cheek, in the meantime, is still recovering from a long-term injury and is expected to return to action midway through the season.

Ruben Loftus-cheek is also at Stamford Bridge with his mum, sister, friends and some agents. The possibility of a double announcement is on the table just saying… #CFC pic.twitter.com/qTjKp599lz — Radio GENERAL (@Asfrancisoffi1) July 3, 2019

Meanwhile, Chelsea have so far restrained themselves from making any official announcement on either situation. Nevertheless, statements on both Frank Lampard and Ruben Loftus-Cheek are likely to arrive sooner rather than later, with the Blues departing for pre-season on July 10.