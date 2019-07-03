Reports: Manchester United superstar offered £350k-a-week contract to stay at the club

Manchester United appear to be going all out in order to keep their established stars at the club, with another player set for a dramatic pay hike.

The Times is reporting that David De Gea has been offered a mammoth £350k a week contract and a five-year deal in order to persuade him to stay put at Old Trafford.

This comes after there were reports suggesting De Gea could leave for another European club in the summer, or worse, on a free transfer when his contract runs out on January 1.

To avoid this from happening, the club appear to be throwing money at the Spaniard, and the numbers mentioned above would be proof of the same.

De Gea was reportedly unhappy at his salary despite his heroic efforts for the club in recent seasons, especially since newbie Alexis Sanchez was earning a whole lot more than him after joining.

The goalkeeper’s current terms put him at just below £200,000 per week, which would suggest that a pretty massive pay hike could be coming his way should he agree to sign.

Real Madrid were the most interested party in signing him earlier, but Paris Saint-Germain (PSG) still look like they could be frontrunners to capture the talented keeper if he decides to leave.