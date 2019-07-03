Manchester United star reveals the impressive first memory of Marcus Rashford from training

Marcus Rashford has lit up the Premier League since making his debut for Manchester United a few years ago, and has recently signed a new contract to keep him at the club for the foreseeable future.

And every United fan will remember the moment he stepped on the pitch as a complete rookie and terrorised the FC Midtjylland defence in the UEFA Europa League, scoring twice.

Rashford steers United to Europa semis

United defender Chris Smalling has now revealed the moment he spotted the talent of Rashford, and what the team thought of him when he turned up to training.

“Obviously, it was under Van Gaal when I first came across him,” Smalling said to United’s official website.

“Going through that week, a few of the strikers had got injured and then, as Louis was very confident in the youngsters, he got the youth team to come over and we played a game against them.

“I remember, one time, the ball got played in behind and I can’t remember who was playing at left-back for us but I just saw Rashy zoom down to get the ball. At that moment, everyone took notice of him.

“It was only a matter of a week or a couple of weeks after that when he made his debut and obviously hit the ground running. It was that first sprint down the wing, I think, when a lot of us were asking: ‘Who is this kid?”

Safe to say that there is plenty more expected from Marcus Rashford in the coming seasons.