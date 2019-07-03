BREAKING: Tottenham Hotspur break club transfer record to sign French midfielder

English Premier League giants Tottenham Hotspur have broken their club transfer fee record to complete the signing of French midfielder Tanguy Ndombele from Lyon.
The 22-year-old has been linked with the North London side for quite some time now and it was only a matter of time before the deal was made official. The fee involved in the transfer is believed to be £54m and which makes him their most expensive signing ever.
N’Dombele becomes Tottenham’s second signing of the day after Jack Clarke, who joined the London side from Leeds United.
The 22-year-old moved to Lyon from Amiens in the summer of 2017, initially on loan. The French Ligue 1 side soon made his stay permanent, following a string of good performances. During his stay at the Groupama Stadium, N’Dombele made ninety-six appearances and contributed with sixteen assists.
N’Dombele was a regular for France at the U-21 level, making ten appearances in total. He was called up to the senior team in 2018 and has since made six appearances for Les Bleus.