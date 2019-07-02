Reports: Frank Lampard’s Chelsea contract details with Champions League bonus revealed

It seems only a matter of time before Chelsea announce Frank Lampard as their new head coach. A major breakthrough happened on the night of July 1, with several sources reporting that a three-year-deal has been agreed. And now, the details of that deal have come to light.

According to the Daily Mail, Frank Lampard will sign a three-year deal with Chelsea which will see him earn £4 Million per year. The agreement will also see the club legend bag an extra £1 Million if he manages to secure a top-four spot for the season, thereby ensuring a Champions League spot for the subsequent year.

Meanwhile, there still hasn’t been any announcement from Chelsea regarding their managerial position. While Frank Lampard remains the top pick for the job, new technical advisor Petr Cech revealed that he is only one of the candidates for the vacant job.

Derby County, on the other hand, have begun looking for Lampard’s replacement. The Championship side excused the Englishman from attending the first two days of pre-season so he can continue his negotiations with Chelsea. The Rams are said to be looking at Phillip Cocu for the job, with the Dutchman out of a job since being sacked by Fenerbahce.