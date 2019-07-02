Reports: Manchester United sees £70million bid for Premier League defender rejected over peculiar reason

Premier League giants Manchester United reportedly offered £70million for Leicester City star Harry Maguire, but the latter rejected the bid as they want to make him the world’s most expensive defender, according to various sources.

It is Daily Mail that reports that talks related to Maguire between Manchester United and Leicester City, have stalled after the Red Devils’ latest offer got rejected by the Foxes.

The English news agency further adds that Aiyawatt Shrivaddhanaprabha, the owner of Leicester City, will only agree to sell the English centre-back if they receive a bid in excess of the £75million price that Champions League winners Liverpool paid Southampton for Dutchman Virgil van Dijk in 2018 January.

The 27-year-old Liverpool defender is currently the most expensive defender in history and Leicester wants Maguire to break the record.

Daily Mail also reports that the 26-year-old is content at the King Power Stadium and will not try to force through a move, although he had previously expressed interest in joining United’s local rivals Manchester City this summer.

Earlier, in 2018 August, Manchester United’s then manager Jose Mourinho was keen on signing the former Hull City defender, but Chief Executive Ed Woodward was not ready to splurge £75million – the price that was quoted for him – back then.

The latest development in Maguire’s transfer situation hence reveals that the Old Trafford outfits have not been able to make much progress in their transfer situation with the England international, for almost a whole year.