BREAKING: Tottenham Hotspur announce first signing in 18 months

18-year-old winger Jack Clarke has been officially announced as their latest signing, by Premier League giants Tottenham Hotspur. The announcement was made via Twitter on 2nd July, 2019.

Clarke played for EFL Championship side Leeds United in the 2018-19 season, scoring two goals and making two assists from 22 Championship appearances as his team qualified for the playoffs. His performances had also attracted quite a few Premier League teams this summer, but Tottenham were the first to approach him with an offfer.

Check out their official announcement right here:

✍️ We are delighted to announce the signing of Jack Clarke from Leeds United.



He has agreed a contract with the Club until 2023 and will return to the Championship side on loan for the 2019/20 season.

“We are delighted to announce the signing of Jack Clarke from Leeds United. He has agreed on a contract with the club until 2023 and will return to the EFL Championship side on loan for the 2019-20 season,” the Spurs’ formal announcement on Twitter read.

Clarke will sign a five-year deal with the Champions League finalists, for a fee of around €12million according to reports from various sources.

This is also Tottenham’s first signing in 18 months. Their most recent signing before Clarke was the Brazilian right-winger Lucas Moura who arrived from French side Paris Saint Germain on January 31, 2018.

Meanwhile, under manager Mauricio Pochettino, the Spurs are looking to challenge well for the Premier League and the Champions League in 2019-20, after finishing fourth in the league and reaching the Champions League finals last season.