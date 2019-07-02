Fans lose it as Adidas posts extremely racist message on social media while promoting Arsenal’s new kit

Arsenal’s new kit manufacturer Adidas may have ruined all the buzz surrounding the new jersey after their social media account tagged a racist handle in a tweet promoting their partnership.

The account tagged on the tweet had the name ‘@DieAllN***ers’ which – for those of you who don’t know – is an extremely derogatory term used against people of coloured skin.

Naturally the tweet prompted shock and revulsion from the fanbase, with many not even knowing what to think of it. Arsenal had earlier tied up a five year, £300 million pound deal with Adidas to produce their kits.

Their new home kit is a throwback to the look that the club wore between 1986 and 1994, when Adidas had partnered with them last.

The Adidas CEO had this to say about their new partnership:

“Arsenal has always had a unique culture that has seen them at the forefront of innovation, redefining the game, while staying true to their core values. We’re excited to be a part of that and, of course, delivering iconic kits that the Gunners fans love”.

Imagine then putting out a tweet with an openly racist connotation immediately after. Here are some of the replies from incredulous football fans at the tweet.