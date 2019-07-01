Derby County owner reveals why Chelsea haven’t announced Frank Lampard as their new manager yet

All around the globe Chelsea fans are waiting patiently for the club to confirm the return of Frank Lampard. The club legend has been touted to replace Maurizio Sarri as the Blues’ next manager after the latter was allowed to join Juventus. Derby County owner Mel Morris has given a possible explanation regarding the missing announcement.

Chelsea have so far released no statement over the possibility of Frank Lampard taking over the duties of head coach. The Englishman has been in talks with the club but there has still not been any announcement regarding the same.

Mel Morris, talking to TalkSport (via Daily Mail), revealed that he and Lampard had discussed about the latter’s possible return to Chelsea in the future. He also explained why the touted move was taking so long to be confirmed.

“Frank and I discussed this eventuality. Frank and Chelsea need to have the time now to finalise the transaction between them.

“In fairness, Frank was away on vacation and didn’t come back until Friday – that was a big factor,” said Morris.

Earlier on Monday, July 1, Dery County released a statement, explaining that they have decided to excuse Lampard from returning for pre-season training so that he can continue talks with Chelsea. Meanwhile, the Rams themselves are now in the hunt for a new manager, with former PSV manager Phillip Cocu being touted as a potential candidate.