Drunken brawl breaks out at former Manchester United star’s birthday party in Ibiza

Football stars are known to live it up outside the field, but this former Manchester United player’s birthday party brawl may have taken things a bit too far.

Tom Cleverley was a part of a very successful Manchester United team a few years ago, but now plays for Watford, and his girlfriend’s plan to surprise him for his birthday just went horribly wrong.

The Sun have got their hands on the footage of the incident, which shows crazy scenes in a five-star hotel in Ibiza, where several Premier League stars turned up to be present at Cleverley’s party.

“It was crazy. I’ve never seen anything like it. Chairs went flying, glasses were smashed, people punching one another,” one hotel worker said.

“It started with just a few and then got bigger and bigger as more people joined in. I’m speechless.”

The likes of Phil Bardsley, Andre Gray, Liam Ridgewell and Will Hughes were all a part of the brawl. The report suggests that a brawl broke out after arguments with a wedding party present at the venue.

There were punches thrown and chairs strewn by the end of it, and it is reported that Cleverley himself had to intervene to stop the brawl from escalating even further.