Premier League |

Daniel James and Aaron Wan-Bissaka’s Manchester United jersey numbers revealed

Manchester United have completed two signings in the summer transfer window so far, and much is expected of them. Now, the jersey numbers of Daniel James and Aaron Wan-Bissaka have been confirmed by the club too.

The club have confirmed that Daniel James will wear the number 21 jersey at United next season, a shirt that was worn by Ander Herrera last season.

Meanwhile, the club have also confirmed on their official website that Aaron Wan-Bissaka will get the number 29 shirt for the Red Devils, and will play in defence for the team.

James and Wan-Bissaka come with a whole lot of expectation, but have expressed a keen interest in changing the fortunes of a club that underwhelmed towards the fag end of their Premier League campaign last season.

Manager Ole Gunnar Solskjaer has expressed a desire to sign players that he feels will play for the badge, and there is no doubt that James and Wan-Bissaka both fit the bill in that regard.

However, United fans want more, and the English giants are expected to oblige, with several other top stars linked with a move to Old Trafford this summer.

Comments