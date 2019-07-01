Reports: Manchester United star pens new £300,000-a-week deal to stay at Old Trafford

Manchester United fans will be pleased to learn that one of their biggest stars has finally agreed to sign a new deal that will keep him at the club for the next four years.

The Telegraph is reporting that Marcus Rashford has signed a new deal with the club that will keep him at Old Trafford till June 2023 and will earn him a massive £300,000-a-week.

Who Stays, Who Goes at Manchester United?

The report also suggests that performance-related bonuses could see the striker earn even more, with him earning something similar to Paul Pogba, and slightly lesser than Alexis Sanchez, who earns the most at United.

It is a big move to happen in the context of the transfer window, as Rashford is a hot commodity in the transfer market, and has been actively pursued by clubs such as Real Madrid.

United are in a bit of a transition at the moment, and have signed Daniel James and Aaron Wan-Bissaka so far, and manager Ole Gunnar Solskjaer will be relieved to learn that Rashford’s expertise up front won’t be lost just yet.

It is expected that Manchester United will officially announce the contract signing soon, before the squad leaves for Australia to begin their pre-season tour down under.