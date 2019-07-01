Alisson replaces Karius as Liverpool’s number one

Loris Karius retained Liverpool’s number one shirt despite being on loan at Besiktas last term, but it has now gone to Alisson.

Alisson has been handed Liverpool’s number one shirt for the 2019-20 season.

The Brazil goalkeeper, who is on international duty at the Copa America, inherits the jersey from Loris Karius.

German goalkeeper Karius retained the number last term despite being sent on loan to Besiktas following his error-strewn performance in the Reds’ Champions League final defeat to Real Madrid.

And with Karius set to spend a second season in Istanbul, Liverpool have taken the opportunity to reward Alisson for his Golden Glove-winning performances.

Alex Oxlade-Chamberlain has also been given a new shirt number as the England midfielder continues to bounce back from a serious knee injury.

Oxlade-Chamberlain will move from 21 to 15 for the new campaign, taking Daniel Sturridge’s old number after the striker left the club at the end of his contract.