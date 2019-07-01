OFFICIAL: Manchester City launch new home and away kits for the 2019-20 season

Premier League champions Manchester City have kick-started their partnership with sportswear giants Puma in style by launching their new home and away kits for the 2019-20 season, their first collaboration since signing a huge £650million deal with each other.

The kits’ launch was officially made on July 1 via Twitter, initially with the help of a small teaser:

… before the Sky Blues went ahead with the actual reveal a few hours later. Check out the reveal video right here:

As you can see from the video above, City’s home shirt uses the traditional sky blue colour with the name of the primary shirt sponsor Etihad Airways printed across the chest. They have, however, opted for a big change this year, choosing to go with purple colouring for the letters and numbers, the Puma emblem on the right chest and for a single Puma trademark stripe across the shoulders.

White shorts and socks, both with purple stripes and Puma logos complete the home kit look. Check out the images right here:

The away shirt is black with yellow chevrons along the shoulders, with peach and sky blue cuffs on either sleeve. Black shorts and socks with peach logos complete the new Manchester City away look. Check out the image down below:

Via their official website, City also announced that the home kit draws inspiration from Manchester’s industrial heritage, “celebrating the true grit, fight, and character that emerged from the cotton mills of Manchester”.

“The woven jacquard wave pattern, running through the shirt, is a visual representation of the looms which were integral to the industrial revolution in Manchester,” it said.

Meanwhile, the away kit aims at celebrating the “Madchester” years – a “well-remembered period of cultural activity between the late 1980s and early 1990s” – and is inspired by The Hacienda nightclub, according to the club’s website.