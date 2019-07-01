OFFICIAL: New Adidas Arsenal 2019/20 home kit launched

Premier League club Arsenal have officially unveiled their new home kit for the 2019-20 season, thereby launching a new partnership with sportswear giants Adidas. Both parties signed the new deal worth £300million pounds earlier last year and based on the terms laid, Adidas will produce the Gunner’s kits for the next five years.

The club made their official announcement related to the new home kit via Twitter on 1st July. Check out their reveal video right here:

As you can see from the video above, the Gunners’ home kit design is inspired by the club’s past, particularly the period between 1986 and 1994 when the German sportswear experts last worked with the club.

The home jersey comes in the club’s trademark shade of cherry red, along with white sleeves and white collars. The collar also features a central red stripe and black trimming that also appear on the sleeves.

The default Adidas’ classic “three stripes” pattern occupies their places along each shoulder and they are white in colour as well.

Check out some of the images right here:

According to the Adidas official website, the Arsenal 2019-20 home kit “aims to elevate the club both on and off the field.”

Speaking during the launch, Adidas Football General Manager Nick Craggs commented: “Arsenal has always had a unique culture that has seen them at the forefront of innovation, redefining the game, while staying true to their core values. We’re excited to be a part of that and, of course, delivering iconic kits that the Gunners fans love”.

Arsenal will begin their 2019-20 Premier League campaign against Newcastle United at St. James’s Park on August 10.