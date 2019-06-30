Reports: Newly promoted Premier League side plotting audacious move for “new Lionel Messi”

The English Premier League could have its own Lionel Messi next season, as newly promoted Aston Villa are reportedly targeting Celta Vigo star Emre Mor who was once dubbed the “new Lionel Messi”.

The Turkey-based forward made just twelve appearances for Celta Vigo in 2018-19 and failed to score a single goal.

Though aged just 21, Emre Mor’s career has been plagued with numerous disciplinary issues so far. Previously a Borussia Dortmund star, the Bundesliga club offloaded him to the La Liga side in 2017 after a series of bust-ups with the management.

Mor earned his nickname of “new Messi” while playing for FC Nordsjaelland in Denmark, from where he was snapped up by Dortmund in 2016 for a fee of €9.75million. However, disciplinary issues like arriving late at training and refusing to get benched caused him to play just 19 games and score a solo goal, before he was offered to Celta Vigo a year later, for a fee of €13million.

And now, after repeating his mistakes with the Spanish club, Aston Villa have offered him a new lease of life, as reported by The Sun.

The English news agency further reports that Villa are ready to offer close to £5million for the forward. Other clubs like Norwich City and Sheffield United are also reportedly behind the 21-year-old, according to various sources.