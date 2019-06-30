Reports: Manchester United’s net worth drops by over £1,000,000,000 following disastrous 2018/19 season

Manchester United’s commercial success, it would seem, is heavily dependent on what goes on inside the pitch. The club lost out over one billion pounds in valuation following a disastrous season.

A report from Daily Mirror states that Manchester United has lost out massively in its net valuation following a dud of a 2018/19 Premier League season.

They finished sixth, 32 points behind eventual winner and ‘noisy neighbours’ Manchester City – the same gap between them and bottom of the table club Cardiff City.

The report states that the price of one share at the club was £21.82 in August of 2018, which would place its overall valuation at £3.51 billion. However, this friday, the share price closed at a mere £14.24, meaning that the overall valuation of the club is now £2.25 billion.

That is a difference of over £1 billion.

The club endured a tumultuous up and down season in 2018. Jose Mourinho was sacked following a string of disappointing results and Ole Gunnar Solskjaer, who was brought in as the interim manager, reeled off an incredible run of victories that put the team on top of the form table in the Premier League.

However, fatigure accumulated over the season and a spate of injuries caught up with the squad and they finished their campaign with a whimper in sixth position.

