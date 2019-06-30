Chelsea app accidentally leaks signing of Real Madrid star before it is officially announced

Chelsea are touted to be making Real Madrid star Mateo Kovacic’s loan deal permanent, but in a hilarious turn of events, the club app accidentally leaked an interview confirming the move.

It was reported recently that likely Chelsea manager Frank Lampard had instructed the club to make Mateo Kovacic’s loan move from Real Madrid permanent before July 1 – when the transfer embargo sets in.

The move was expected to cost the English club in the region of €50 million. However, there has been no official announcement forthcoming from the club about the player just yet.

Thanks to the Chelsea app though, we now know it’s only a matter of time.

An interview with Mateo Kovacic was leaked on the app which clearly states that the move is being made permanent and even features a direct question to the player about how it feels to join the London club full-time.

You can see the leaked images below:

The signing of Kovacic follows up on the Christian Pulisic deal which has already sees the winger join from Borussia Dortmund, before Chelsea get ready to navigate a two-transfer window ban.

There are also rumours that next boss-in-waiting Frank Lampard may be interested in bringing back Alvaro Morata to England should Atletico Madrid opt not to make the loan move permanent.

It is expected that Lampard will take the reins of the club and work alongside newly appointed sport and technical director Petr Cech.