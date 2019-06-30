Fans welcome Aaron Wan-Bissaka to Manchester United but issue stern warning to steer clear of Jesse Lingard

Manchester United fans took to social media to issue a warm welcome to new club signing Aaron Wan-Bissaka but had a stern warning for him – stay away from Jesse Lingard at all costs!

Manchester United’s fanbase was extremely welcoming towards latest club signing, 21-year-old Aaron Wan Bissaka. The right back was confirmed as a Manchester United player yesterday after weeks of speculation that the deal was close to getting over the line.

However, it took longer than expected due to Crystal Palace’s last minute insistance that a 10% sell-on clause needs to be added to the sale that will see them benefit should the player be sold at a price greater than £50 million in future.

Wan Bissaka boasts of some of the best defensive statistics in the league and even in Europe, and is viewed as a welcome addition to a floundering Manchester United backline. He would be, ideally, replacing Ashley Young who received immense stick for his ineffectual performances in the 2018/19 season.

But the fans who reacted to the player’s Twitter post expressing his excitement to get started at the club were all quick to relay one piece of important advice – stay away from Jesse Lingard!

The 26-year-old England international is viewed by a large portion of the fanbase as a footballer who doesn’t perform well enough on the pitch but has plenty to say on social media.

His latest lewd hotel video, that featured a friend of his stimulating a sex act on a pillow, didn’t at all go down well with the club’s fans.

Naturally, they were quick to warn Wan-Bissaka to steer clear of such antics. In fact, they outright told him to stay away from Jesse Lingard.

May I offer you one bit of advice please and it’s EXTREMELY important you listen. STAY AWAY FROM JESSE LINGARD FOR THE LOVE OF GOD PLEASE DONT TURN INTO ONE OF HIS TYPE !!! — 🔰 #GlazersOUT 🔰 (@Mark_Champ20ns) June 29, 2019

stay away from lingard! 😊 — h (@hafsamaredia) June 29, 2019

STAY AWAY FROM LINGARD. — A K ï 🔰🔰🔰 (@akshay_aki_2) June 29, 2019

Please stay away from Lingard — Manuel™ (@Thinman__) June 29, 2019

I AM FUCKING BUZZING RIGHT NOW!!! yooooo welcome!!! please i beg you in God's name. stay away from JESSE LINGARD! dont talk to him, dont hang around him.. sincerely, Man Utd fans. pic.twitter.com/MfLOQjJe5S — Goal digger (@Mmiles_Morales) June 29, 2019

Don't hang out with lingard FFS — xubayr meer (@Xuva7) June 29, 2019

Welcome and just know we know you’re good, we fucking love you I beg of you don’t be dabbing and be acting stupid like someone( I’m not referring to Paul, freaking love that guy) just do what you’re paid to do , thanks for coming — OWOICHO (@israel_abba) June 29, 2019

Please don't join that @JesseLingard gang… He is bad influence — Truth Finder 🇬🇭 (@alexbrown_PI) June 29, 2019

Do not speak to @JesseLingard he will spoil you. — united forever (@REDDEVIL71) June 29, 2019

Please stay away from lingard!!!! — ✊🏾 ERUTLUC (@UncleCharles_) June 29, 2019

Don’t hang about with @JesseLingard please. Ok thanks. 😂😂😂 — Imi 🇾🇪 (@ImiRashid) June 29, 2019