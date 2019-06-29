Manchester United’s new signing Aaron Wan-Bissaka thanked his old boss Roy Hodgson for giving him a chance to shine in the Premier League.
Aaron Wan-Bissaka thanked Crystal Palace manager Roy Hodgson for his “faith and trust” after completing a reported £50million move to Manchester United.
United confirmed the capture of the 21-year-old on Saturday following lengthy negotiations with Palace.
Wan-Bissaka made his Eagles debut against Tottenham in February 2018, making a further six appearances during the final months of that campaign.
Hodgson saw enough to make the England Under-21 international his first choice right-back for the 2018-19 season and he did not disappoint, swiftly establishing himself as one of the most promising defenders in the Premier League.
Following his switch to Old Trafford, Wan-Bissaka saluted Hodgson for giving him an opportunity in the senior ranks.
“I would like to thank the youth coaching staff and first-team staff for helping me massively to develop into the player I am today,” he wrote on Instagram.
I can’t thank everyone at @CPFC enough. I’ve been at the club for 11 years and grown up there so I will never forget my roots and the support I’ve had from fans, players, staff. Thank you to everyone #AWB pic.twitter.com/JyI8levCaP
— Aaron Wan-Bissaka (@awbissaka) June 29, 2019
“The faith and trust he had in me led me to have the chance to take my development to a next level.”
Palace chairman Steve Parish was quick to praise Wan-Bissaka, telling the club’s official website: “He is a really fantastic young man and we have all enjoyed having him as part of the club for the past 10 years.
“He is a shining example of what south London is about and I wish him the very best for the future journey with Manchester United and England.”