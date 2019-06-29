Manchester United’s new signing Aaron Wan-Bissaka thanked his old boss Roy Hodgson for giving him a chance to shine in the Premier League.

Aaron Wan-Bissaka thanked Crystal Palace manager Roy Hodgson for his “faith and trust” after completing a reported £50million move to Manchester United.

United confirmed the capture of the 21-year-old on Saturday following lengthy negotiations with Palace.

Wan-Bissaka made his Eagles debut against Tottenham in February 2018, making a further six appearances during the final months of that campaign.

Hodgson saw enough to make the England Under-21 international his first choice right-back for the 2018-19 season and he did not disappoint, swiftly establishing himself as one of the most promising defenders in the Premier League.

Following his switch to Old Trafford, Wan-Bissaka saluted Hodgson for giving him an opportunity in the senior ranks.

“I would like to thank the youth coaching staff and first-team staff for helping me massively to develop into the player I am today,” he wrote on Instagram.

I can’t thank everyone at @CPFC enough. I’ve been at the club for 11 years and grown up there so I will never forget my roots and the support I’ve had from fans, players, staff. Thank you to everyone #AWB pic.twitter.com/JyI8levCaP — Aaron Wan-Bissaka (@awbissaka) June 29, 2019

“Most importantly, I would like to thank Roy Hodgson for giving me the opportunity I have always dreamed of, which was to play in the Premier League.

“The faith and trust he had in me led me to have the chance to take my development to a next level.”

Palace chairman Steve Parish was quick to praise Wan-Bissaka, telling the club’s official website: “He is a really fantastic young man and we have all enjoyed having him as part of the club for the past 10 years.

“He is a shining example of what south London is about and I wish him the very best for the future journey with Manchester United and England.”