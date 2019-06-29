Aaron Wan-Bissaka described his move to Manchester United as an “unbelievable feeling” as Ole Gunnar Solskjaer lauded the new arrival.

Ole Gunnar Solskjaer described Aaron Wan-Bissaka as the model for a new brand of Manchester United signing after splashing a reported £50million on the right-back.

United confirmed the capture of 21-year-old Wan-Bissaka on Saturday following protracted negotiations with Crystal Palace that reportedly began earlier this month.

He becomes the club’s second arrival of the close-season after Wales winger Daniel James, also 21, as manager Solskjaer recalibrates a transfer policy that in recent years has favoured experienced heads like Zlatan Ibrahimovic, Nemanja Matic and Alexis Sanchez.

Early opportunities are expected to be forthcoming with Wan-Bissaka tipped to dislodge Ashley Young at right-back and prove Antonio Valencia’s long-term successor.

“Aaron is one of the best upcoming defenders in the Premier League,” Solskjaer said.

“He has the right work ethic, talent and mentality to play for Manchester United and he fits exactly the type of player that we are looking to bring into the squad to help us improve and push on further.

“Aaron is a young, hungry player and eager to learn and that’s important at his age.

“I am delighted he has signed with us and we look forward to continuing his tremendous development so far.”

“It’s an honour for me to play for this club. I can’t wait to get out there.” — @AWBissaka Sound — Manchester United (@ManUtd) June 29, 2019

Wan-Bissaka made 42 Premier League appearances in total for Palace, including 35 starts last term.

The Londoner will hope his move to Old Trafford leads to a full international debut on the right side of England’s defence, where Kyle Walker, Trent Alexander-Arnold and Kieran Trippier are in competition.

“It’s an unbelievable feeling and an honour to call myself a Manchester United player and something I know that only a small number of players have the privilege to say,” Wan-Bissaka said.

“I can’t wait to get going and integrated into the squad.

“I will have a short break now after the [Under-21] European Championships but I’m looking forward to starting training with the manager and my new team-mates on the pre-season tour.”

United’s pre-season schedule begins with two friendlies in Australia in July, against A-League club Perth Glory and traditional rivals Leeds United.