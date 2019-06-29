Willian: Lampard ‘very welcome’ at Chelsea

Frank Lampard is “up to the task” of being the next Chelsea manager, according to experienced winger Willian.

Willian says Frank Lampard has ability to succeed at Chelsea and would be “very welcome” back at Stamford Bridge.

Lampard is the considered a firm favourite to replace Maurizio Sarri after the Italian left to become head coach at Serie A champions Juventus after a single season at Stamford Bridge.

Derby County have granted the 41-year-old ex-England midfielder permission to speak to his former club about the role, although Rams owner Mel Morris has “not given up hope” of retaining his services.

Sarri reportedly struggled to corral Chelsea’s dressing room, notably falling out with Kepa Arrizabalaga during the EFL Cup final, but experienced winger Willian insists “legend” Lampard would not lack support.

“He deserves so much respect and backing for what he has already achieved at the club,” the Brazil international told Football London.

“If Chelsea do bring him in, he will be very welcome. Is he definitely going to be the next manager? I don’t know. But I think he would be up to the task.”

Willian added Lampard has “everything it takes” to thrive at Chelsea, where he spent more than a decade as a Premier League player, becoming their all-time top goalscorer.

He retired in 2016 and moved into management at the start of last season, guiding Derby to sixth in the Championship and an unsuccessful appearance in the play-off final.

Ex-Blues boss Roberto Di Matteo and former team-mates Rio Fedinand and Vincent Kompany have all endorsed Lampard’s credentials in recent weeks.