Wan-Bissaka completes Manchester United move

Aaron Wan-Bissaka has become Manchester United’s second signing of the summer, joining for a reported £50million from Crystal Palace.

The 21-year-old has become United’s second signing of the close-season, following former Swansea City winger Daniel James to Old Trafford, with the Red Devils confirming he has signed a five-year deal with the option of an additional 12 months.

England Under-21 international Wan-Bissaka, who is yet to appear for the Three Lions’ senior team, came through Palace’s youth academy and enjoyed a breakthrough campaign at Selhurst Park last term.

He made 129 tackles in the Premier League in 2018-19, the most of any defender across Europe’s top five divisions.

A new right-back was a priority for United boss Ole Gunnar Solskjaer, with Ashley Young advancing in years and captain Antonio Valencia departing after the club opted against triggering a contract extension.

Tottenham’s Kieran Trippier, Norwich City youngster Max Aarons and the more experienced Thomas Meunier of Paris Saint-Germain were all mentioned as possible solutions.

However, United identified the talented Wan-Bissaka as their primary target and are believed to have eventually doubled their opening offer in order to force Palace’s hand.

Wan-Bissaka is expected to slot straight in as first choice on the right side of defence as Solskjaer rebuilds a squad that limped to sixth last term.

The windfall could strengthen Palace’s stance against the sale of former Red Devils winger Wilfried Zaha, who is reportedly keen to join London rivals Arsenal.