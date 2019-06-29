Manchester United fans celebrate Aaron Wan-Bissaka announcement by trolling Ashley Young

Manchester United finally announced the signing of Crystal Palace right-back Aaron Wan-Bissaka and their fans absolutely loved it.

With the arrival of the English youngster, United now have two promising right-backs in Diogo Dalot and Wan-Bissaka. That also means that Ashley Young’s game time might be numbered considerably and United fans seem to be very happy with it.

Here’s how Twitter reacted to the announcement!

No more Ashley Young at right back I’m hearing? pic.twitter.com/Y9kT6mNA9a — J (@_UtdJL) June 29, 2019

We have a right back that’s not Ashley Young. 😭😭😭 Welcome wan bissaka 🔴🔴 pic.twitter.com/0txYuUvllV — CHINAZA (@Nazygold2) June 29, 2019

Aaron Wan Bissaka competing with Diogo Dalot at right back is going to be good for both of their developments. Diogo is so, so talented and I’m so excited to see them both grow together. pic.twitter.com/TQuwMhR7lN — The Man Utd Way (@TheManUtdWay) June 29, 2019