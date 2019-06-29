Statistics prove Manchester United bound Aaron Wan-Bissaka is the best tackler in Europe

Manchester United are now closing in on their second summer transfer window signing in Crystal Palace’s Aaron Wan-Bissaka. The signing of the English fullback could be announced any time now.

With him close to joining one of the biggest clubs in the world, statistics have started doing the rounds which highlight his performance of last season. And one mind-blowing piece of stats has come out which shows Wan-Bissaka was the best tackler in Europe last season.

The right-back completed a massive 94% of the tackles he attempted in the Premier League. Everton’s Idrissa Gueye and Leicester City’s Wilfred Ndidi are the two other players with exceptional tackle percentile range and a good enough tackle completion rate as well.