WATCH: Aaron Wan-Bissaka’s family releases behind the scenes footage of his Manchester United signing

Manchester United’s latest signing Aaron Wan-Bissaka’s family have released a behind-the-scenes footage of him signing for the Red Devils and we must say it is one of the best things you will see today.

The 21-year-old right-back, formerly of another Premier League side Crystal Palace, apparently completed his dream move on Friday and leaked images and videos have also pictured him in a Manchester United shirt.

The Red Devils are all set to announce the move officially, with the player reveal expected to happen any day in the upcoming week.

Meanwhile, take a look at the behind-the-scenes video from Aaron Wan-Bissaka’s signing, right here:

Wan Bissaka first day at Man United Aaron Wan-Bissaka's first day as a Man United player. What a day for the lad 💪

As you can see in the video, Wan-Bissaka is seen taking a tour of the United training complex and is also pictured taking a look at the club’s magnificent trophy cabinet. The player completed the tour with his family and friends and at the end of the event, all of them posed for a photo together.

The Sun reports that the new signing will wear the No.29 jersey at Old Trafford, as also revealed by the various leaked photos and videos that have surfaced online. He has already completed his medical and is set to become the third-most-expensive full-back in history, coming with a price tag of £45million plus another £5million in the form of add-ons.