WATCH: Manchester United forward Romelu Lukaku channels his inner LeBron James as he nails a slam dunk

Manchester United forward Romelu Lukaku posted a video of him dribbling past a friend and nailing a slam dunk on holiday in Venice Beach.

The Belgian forward was often times slated for being slow off the mark and somewhat of a lumbering presence up top for Manchester United last season.

His suspect first touch and lack of goals didn’t help the cause either.

However, a video he posted to his Instagram handle shows a surpriringly lithe version of him dribbling past a friend with ease before nailing a slam dunk.

Lukaku ended the 2018/19 season with just 15 goals and 4 assists from 45 appearances for Manchester United. After Ole Gunnar Solskjaer took over from Jose Mourinho, Lukaku was even replaced as the team’s first choice striker by Marcus Rashford.

As things stand, the Belgian may be on his way out of the club with new Inter Milan manager Antonio Conte extremely interested in bringing the player to Serie A.

However, the Italian club’s initial loan plus obligatory purchase clause bid worth a total of €70 million was rejected by Manchester United, who are looking for a fully cash deal.

There are also reports that suggest Ole Gunnar Solskjaer has identified Arsenal man Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang as Lukaku’s replacement, should the Belgian leave the club in the transfer window.