Reports: Ole Gunnar Solskjaer’s plans for Diogo Dalot after Aaron Wan-Bissaka signing

Manchester United are on the cusp of signing Aaron Wan-Bissaka as the long term solution to their right back problems. But where does that leave Diogo Dalot?

Jose Mourinho acquisition Diogo Dalot was expected to be Manchester United’s right back for the years to come but Ole Gunnar Solskjaer recently sanctioned a move worth £50 million to sign Aaron Wan-Bissaka in that position.

However, Evening Standard reports that Dalot’s future at the club is under no threat due to that.

The report claims that Solskjaer is impressed with the Portuguese player’s versatility to play either right or left back and that he can even play in an advanced position.

As such, it is expected that he will still feature in the Norwegian’s plans next season as a backup to both Wan-Bissaka and Luke Shaw – ahead of Ashley Young – and as a right winger when required.

Pictures of Wan-Bissaka decked out in a Manchester United kit at Carrington emerged online earlier today as an official announcement draws near.

Manchester United are still in the market for a centre back, centre midfielder and an attacking option should Romelu Lukaku end up leaving the club.