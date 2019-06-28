Premier League star’s picture in a Manchester United shirt leaks online

Manchester United look all set to make their second summer signing, and it appears that pictures of him in a United shirt have already been clicked.

It has been seen that Aaron Wan-Bissaka was in and around Manchester possibly for a medical before his well-publicised move to Manchester United, and though not official yet, he could be signing any time now.

In fact, it appears that a few pictures of the right-back were clicked at Carrington too, and some of them have surfaced online.

It is expected that Wan-Bissaka will sign for Manchester United from Crystal Palace in a deal amounting to £45m + £5m in add-ons after having yet another fantastic season with Palace in the Premier League.

United boss Ole Gunnar Solskjaer had made it clear that he wants only committed players to join the Red Devils, and it appears that Wan-Bissaka does fit that category, with his drive and determination.

United had earlier signed Daniel James from Swansea City, and are linked with more potential signings in the coming few weeks and months.