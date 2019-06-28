WATCH: Arsenal’s 2019/20 jersey accidentally leaked online by Adidas

Arsenal are looking to improve on their solid display last season, by going further up the Premier League table next campaign with Unai Emery at the helm.

However, in some rather worrying news for the Gunners’ kit sponsors Adidas, they may have accidentally sent out a video that they didn’t need to just yet.

The club’s jersey for the next season was accidentally leaked by Adidas on their YouTube channel, before it was soon deleted. However, fans have already caught on to it. Check it out.

The trendy kit has already garnered a positive response from fans, as it seems to showcase the glorious past of the club, which saw them win so many trophies.

The retro inspired kit should be presented officially soon, but thanks to Adidas, we now have a precious sneak-peek on what the players of the North London club will be donning next season.

The video is dominated by Arsenal legend Ian Wright, and is peppered with Arsenal players throughout in what is a brilliant watch for fans well versed with the club and indeed the entire Premier League.