Liverpool star most expensive player in Fantasy Premier League 2019/20

The 2019/20 Fantasy Premier League is now open, with fans clamouring to make their squads before the start of the season. While value takes precedence over everything else in the game, fans do spend big on big players. And one Liverpool star was revealed to be the biggest of them all with a huge price tag!

Liverpool forward Mohammed Salah will be the most expensive player in the Fantasy Premier League for the second season running. The star forward is priced at £12.5 at the start, with his value varying depending on ownership.

Salah is priced £0.5 more than Manchester City pair Raheem Sterling and Sergio Aguero. Meanwhile, fellow Liverpool star Sadio Mane is priced at £11.5.

Surprisingly Salah’s value has fallen during the course of the year, with the Egyptian being market at £13.0 last year. Nevertheless, plenty of Liverpool stars see their values raised after a stunning season. Both Andrew Robertson and Trent Alexander-Arnold are marked at £7.0, while Virgil van Dijk is available or £6.5.

The biggest surprise of FPL so far have been Chelsea, who have no players above the £7.0 mark. Willian, Pedro, and Olivier Giroud are the three highest rated players in the squad. In comparison, both Gylfi Sigurdsson and Ryan Fraser are marked at a higher price, with the former available for £8.0, while the latter £7.5.

With the new FPL season officially underway, fans have until August 9 to finalize their squads. Once the first deadline kicks in, the teams are set, and the game begins!