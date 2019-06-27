Manchester United fans slam the club for letting Wayne Rooney go after wondergoal for DC United

Wayne Rooney scored one of the goals of the season for DC United against Orlando City – a ridiculous first time shot from inside his own half – and Manchester United fans were clamouring to have him back at the club.

The former Manchester United player has been central to a footballing revolution at DC United ever since he moved there from Everton at the beginning of the 2018/19 season.

This season, he has recorded 10 goals and 5 assists in 18 games for the MLS side as they push towards qualifying for the playoffs.

The goal he scored against Orlando City, from well inside his own half, had Manchester United fans triggered on social media, slating the club for allowing him to leave.

The English ran into massive goal scoring trouble in the recently ended 2018/19 season, with main striker Romelu Lukaku only managing a paltry 15 goals in 45 games.

Perhaps as a result of that, fans of the club took to social media to rue the fact that Rooney – United’s greatest ever goalscorer – wasn’t still plying his trade at the club.

Clearly, as the wondergoal showed, class is permanent.

Probably could still easily walk into the current @ManUtd lineup. — Prajjwal (@prajjwalpanday) June 27, 2019

Strikes like this makes me wonder if Rooney should still be playing for Man utd instead of this Rashford , Lingard nonsense — Enoch (@omot__enoch) June 27, 2019

Wayne Rooney might be helpful going back to Man Utd. https://t.co/QrmOICSezQ — Kurt Bradley (@kurtbradley) June 27, 2019

Honestly at this point Wayne Rooney could come back to Man Utd and I’d be happy because we’re so shit https://t.co/Vt5lTjykSP — izzysjinn (@IzzysJinn) June 27, 2019

Oh wow! What a goal! What a player, and how badly we miss this Wayne Rooney at Man Utd 👏 https://t.co/LUH1MfqPK4 — Umar Khan (@umaldo) June 27, 2019

Rooney says he wants to join Man Utd, with a fee being agreed in the region of €40m. (The Guardian) — TrewTransfers (@TrewTransfers) June 26, 2019

"Manchester United have announced the signing of Wayne Rooney on a season-long loan from DC United" — redbrood (@redbrood) June 27, 2019

Desperately need Wayne Rooney and his killer instinct mentality back @ManUtd https://t.co/vTbLfAK8QV — Kingsfan44z (@Kingfan44z) June 27, 2019

Wayne Rooney has been doing this for a long time . Dating back to when he played for Manchester United. Great goal scorer, an All Time Great & leading scorer before age and injuries started catching up with him.⚽️⚽️ Letting him go from Man United is the equivalency of Spurs — Claymore K (@ClaymoreKwaram1) June 27, 2019

@ManUtd so you mean to tell me that you sold Rooney and kept Ashley Young🤔 https://t.co/PgVHCLtFzn — Mbekezeli (@zelis2008) June 27, 2019