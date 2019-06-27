Premier League |

Manchester United fans slam the club for letting Wayne Rooney go after wondergoal for DC United

Wayne Rooney scored one of the goals of the season for DC United against Orlando City – a ridiculous first time shot from inside his own half – and Manchester United fans were clamouring to have him back at the club.

The former Manchester United player has been central to a footballing revolution at DC United ever since he moved there from Everton at the beginning of the 2018/19 season.

This season, he has recorded 10 goals and 5 assists in 18 games for the MLS side as they push towards qualifying for the playoffs.

WATCH: Wayne Rooney rolls back the years with ridiculous goal from inside his own half for DC United

The goal he scored against Orlando City, from well inside his own half, had Manchester United fans triggered on social media, slating the club for allowing him to leave.

The English ran into massive goal scoring trouble in the recently ended 2018/19 season, with main striker Romelu Lukaku only managing a paltry 15 goals in 45 games.

Perhaps as a result of that, fans of the club took to social media to rue the fact that Rooney – United’s greatest ever goalscorer – wasn’t still plying his trade at the club.

Clearly, as the wondergoal showed, class is permanent.

 

Comments