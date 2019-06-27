Reports: Champions League star refuses to join Manchester United despite only concrete offer being from them

AFC Ajax star Matthijs de Ligt has reportedly rejected the advances of Manchester United, despite the Premier League giants being the only club that has handed him a concrete offer so far.

It is Shamoon Hafez, a reporter for BBC Sport and BBC Football, who reported that the 19-year-old has no intention of reciprocating Manchester United’s interest in him. Hafez took to Twitter to convey the news. Check out the tweet below:

The only offer on Matthijs de Ligt's table at the moment is from #MUFC but the player does not want to go there, says @bbcsport_david — Shamoon Hafez (@ShamoonHafez) June 26, 2019

Until early June, the main European clubs contesting for de Ligt’s signature were Barcelona, Real Madrid, PSG, Juventus, Manchester United and Bayern Munich. While the Bavarians dropped their interest soon, the other teams have not been ready to do the same. Despite so, it appears that only Manchester United have actually approached the player’s current employers with a formal offer so far, which has now been rejected, according to the BBC Sport reporter.

De Ligt was one of the biggest stars of the last season, attracting interest from all across Europe by virtue of several brilliant displays on the pitch for both Ajax and his Netherlands national team. Aged just 19, the defender is already the captain of Ajax and led them to a domestic double (Eredivisie and the KNVB Cup) in 2018-19.

His best performances came during the Champions League as Ajax reached the tournament semi-finals. They defeated the likes of Real Madrid and Juventus along the way and the centre-back’s performances were key for the Dutch side throughout the tournament.